Tale of kids living in Kerala jails with mothers

KOCHI: After nearly five years in prison, the time arrived for the boy to be separated from his mother. Prison officials accompanied the two to a care home for children. “He cried as they said their goodbyes,” recounted an official closely associated with the case from nearly 10 years back.

Two days later, the official returned with gifts and books. But, the boy would have nothing of it. “He kept crying, calling out for his mother. He had lived with her all his life. Suddenly, one morning, she was no longer there.” There are currently five children living in the state’s jails with their incarcerated mothers — four at the women’s prison in Thiruvananthapuram and one at the women’s prison in Viyyur. All five are boys and below the age of three.

Their presence demands a difficult balancing act: creating an environment conducive for them to have a normal childhood, while ensuring their safety and development in spaces designated for inmates.

At Thiruvananthapuram prison, the four children have access to a creche. “The children mostly keep to their mothers. They also spend time at the creche and with other inmates. But the pressures of prison life can throw up the possibility of impropriety. So we try to keep the children with their mothers as much as possible, as we keep watch,” an official at the facility said.

The children receive medical and special dietary attention when required. Pregnant women, lactating mothers and children are also provided special food, while the creche provides space for play and age-appropriate activities.