Uproar as minor student gang-raped on the way back from Bihar school

PATNA: Amid videos showing assault and misbehaviour with young women, a minor girl student was gang-raped by two youths in Bihar’s Darbhanga district. Acting swiftly, police arrested both the accused.

The incident took place when the Class 12 student was returning home after taking her examination under the Biraul police station limits late on September 23. Two youths riding on a motorbike held her captive on the pretext of dropping her to her native village.

According to the victim’s statement, the youths assaulted her on the way, taking advantage of her loneliness. Her cries for help went unheeded. She somehow managed to escape and reached home, where she narrated her ordeal to her parents. On September 25, the victim’s parents reported the incident to Biraul police, which registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Acts.

One of the accused, Pravind Manjhi, stated to be a resident of the victim’s native village, was immediately arrested. Chandramani, station house officer (SHO) of Biraul police station, confirmed the arrest of the accused. SP, Darbhanga, Jagunath Reddy said that police swung into action soon after a complaint was registered at the police station concerned. Further probe is on, SP added.

Another video showing a minor girl being assaulted and misbehaved by a group of youths near the Dighalbank police station limits in Kishanganj district emerged on Saturday. Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the incident. Earlier, videos showing molestation and assault on minor girls went viral on social media, prompting Jamui and Samastipur police to initiate action. State police headquarters has designated 36 police officers of ADG to DIG rank as in-charges and nodal officers for 40 police districts.