A space camp for li’l explorers

Summer vacations are here— the days feel longer, routines take a backseat, and somewhere between late wake-ups and doom scrolling, kids start running out of things to do.

It’s that phase where ‘nothing to do’ becomes the loudest complaint at home. And while the city is full of summer camps, not every child is thrilled about heading out every day like it’s school all over again.

This time, though, there is something a little different in the mix - an experience that breaks that pattern, trading screen time for stargazing and idle hours for a brush with the cosmos.

Titled ‘Sky Explorers Space Camp’, the one-day programme is part of the Galaxy Fun Fest summer carnival and will be held on April 25, from 9.30am to 3.30pm, at Asoka, A-20, Pandit Colony, Kowdiar, Thiruvananthapuram.

Designed as a compact, engaging experience, the camp brings together elements of science and play, aiming to make learning feel like discovery.

At its core are activities that attempt to bring space a little closer. 3D space shows and night sky simulations give children a chance to see planets drifting in motion, constellations forming and shifting, and the scale of the universe coming into view in a way that feels almost within reach.

From there, it moves into more hands-on experiences like telescope making and solar observation, where children can see how these tools actually work.