A space camp for li’l explorers

Summer vacations are here— the days feel longer, routines take a backseat, and somewhere between late wake-ups and doom scrolling, kids start running out of things to do.
It’s that phase where ‘nothing to do’ becomes the loudest complaint at home. And while the city is full of summer camps, not every child is thrilled about heading out every day like it’s school all over again.
This time, though, there is something a little different in the mix - an experience that breaks that pattern, trading screen time for stargazing and idle hours for a brush with the cosmos.
Titled ‘Sky Explorers Space Camp’, the one-day programme is part of the Galaxy Fun Fest summer carnival and will be held on April 25, from 9.30am to 3.30pm, at Asoka, A-20, Pandit Colony, Kowdiar, Thiruvananthapuram.
Designed as a compact, engaging experience, the camp brings together elements of science and play, aiming to make learning feel like discovery.
At its core are activities that attempt to bring space a little closer. 3D space shows and night sky simulations give children a chance to see planets drifting in motion, constellations forming and shifting, and the scale of the universe coming into view in a way that feels almost within reach.
From there, it moves into more hands-on experiences like telescope making and solar observation, where children can see how these tools actually work.
Quizzes and interactive sessions are built in to keep things lively, encouraging participation and a bit of friendly competition.
Step outside the activity zones, and the carnival atmosphere takes over.
Vendor stalls are expected to add colour and movement to the space, with face painting, henna, craft materials, mini workshops, and children’s clothing creating a fair-like setting.
“It’s the kind of place where children can drift from one experience to another, learning something new one moment, getting their hands painted the next,” says Nisha Safeer, founder-director of Little Republic.
Open to two age groups - 5 to 9 years and 10 to 14 years, the camp is priced at `300, which also includes access to the rest of the summer carnival.
Each child will be given a time slot based on their age. Parents can either stay for around 2.5 hours or drop their child and pick them up at the allotted time.
“The goal of this event is to give children an experience they haven’t had before,” says Nisha.
“In Thiruvananthapuram, this is the first camp of its kind, and Little Republic is focused on bringing in learning experiences that are engaging and able to capture a child’s creativity and attention. Ultimately, children should have fun while learning.”
For details: 99611 10002 or 99611 10003.