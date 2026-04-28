The elephantine puzzle of ‘Kallana’

Its claim to fame over the years is its deformity or incompleteness. Had the ‘Kallana’, or the stone elephant, by the side of the Padmatheertham at East Fort, been a finished sculpture, its majesty as a single-stone granite marvel would probably have found its place inside the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple as an architectural wonder.

No one knows why the figure, which resembles an unfinished elephant from one side and is standing in reverence facing the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, was abandoned on the street.

All that the local people know about the structure is that it has been there for ages, as a mute spectator to the changes that have taken place over the years at the temple.

Its mere presence has evoked some awe, with the structure finding place in the literature of the early 19th century, and it being talked about quite as a ‘guardian of the temple’ by monarchs such as Karthika Thirunal.

Yet, its place as a remnant of the rich cultural history of Thiruvananthapuram has never been in the limelight like the rest of the edifices in the Fort area.

Till recent times, the sculpture was on the ground, with street vendors running their business near it, and wayfarers stopped near it for a break by laying down their luggage on it. There were also many who sought refuge on it, to rest or even to snore away. It bore all signs of being unkempt.

Hearsays are many about the sculpture, with some suggesting the statue must have been unveiled during the reign of Karthika Thirunal Rama Varma, who undertook the renovation works of the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, designating the stone elephant as the symbolic guardian of the temple and its premises.

A popular story from this period is about a sculptor who was brought from afar for the renovation work. The stone lay on the street on the way to his quarters, and every time he would move to and from his living space, he would hit the stone with a hammer and chisel. Soon, the shape of an elephant began emerging.

Historically, however, the Kallana’s origin is unknown except that it has been at the same spot as now for ages. A novel titled ‘Rama Raja Bahadur’, written in 1918 by C V Raman Pillai, narrates a scene in which a character seeks shelter behind the Kallana to escape from his captors.