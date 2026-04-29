St Andrew’s beach finds its crowd in Thiruvananthapuram

Social media has a way of changing the fate of places. Unearthing hitherto unknown or ignored spots and elevating them to the attention of the masses. That’s exactly what’s happening now at St Andrew’s Beach.

For many in Thiruvananthapuram, this beach has become an accessible choice. Those bored with shuttling between Shankhumukham and Kovalam, and who find Varkala a bit far, are now turning to this stretch at Menamkulam.

It first gained attention as a relatively clean and less crowded space — somewhere one could sit without interruption, watch the waves, and leave without the usual rush. That reputation travelled quickly online. Over time, the same visibility began to alter the space itself.

Mornings now begin with people walking along the shore, some exercising, others playing with their pets. As the day moves on, small groups gather for games — frisbee, football, and casual meet-ups. By evening, the beach fills up with families and groups of friends, many carrying snacks and mats, and spending long hours by the sea.

In the peak of summer, an ice candy in hand has almost become integral to the routine.

The beach doesn’t wind down after sunset. People stay back, sitting by the water, talking, jamming, and taking their time just enjoying the breeze.

A small tea shop nearby, lit in yellow, has become part of this night scene.

Jibin Mohan, who started the tea shop Chaii Chillum in 2024 within a friend’s property, says the change has been quite evident in the past year.