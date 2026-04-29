St Andrew’s beach finds its crowd in Thiruvananthapuram

Social media has a way of changing the fate of places. Unearthing hitherto unknown or ignored spots and elevating them to the attention of the masses. That’s exactly what’s happening now at St Andrew’s Beach.
For many in Thiruvananthapuram, this beach has become an accessible choice. Those bored with shuttling between Shankhumukham and Kovalam, and who find Varkala a bit far, are now turning to this stretch at Menamkulam.
It first gained attention as a relatively clean and less crowded space — somewhere one could sit without interruption, watch the waves, and leave without the usual rush. That reputation travelled quickly online. Over time, the same visibility began to alter the space itself.
Mornings now begin with people walking along the shore, some exercising, others playing with their pets. As the day moves on, small groups gather for games — frisbee, football, and casual meet-ups. By evening, the beach fills up with families and groups of friends, many carrying snacks and mats, and spending long hours by the sea.
In the peak of summer, an ice candy in hand has almost become integral to the routine.
The beach doesn’t wind down after sunset. People stay back, sitting by the water, talking, jamming, and taking their time just enjoying the breeze.
A small tea shop nearby, lit in yellow, has become part of this night scene.
Jibin Mohan, who started the tea shop Chaii Chillum in 2024 within a friend’s property, says the change has been quite evident in the past year.
“Earlier, only nearby residents visited here, and nights were usually linked to alcohol use,” he recalls.
“Now it’s different. You see families coming with children, people organising small gatherings, and youngsters chilling. There is also a steady crowd from Technopark late at night. Birthdays to pre-wedding shoots have all become very common on the beach now.”
But the growing attention has also brought unease. Some social media users have begun to question whether the beach is losing what made it special in the first place. Concerns about waste — plastic, bottles, and other litter — are being raised online more frequently.
“The beach is littered with plastic, liquor bottles, medical waste, sanitary pads, etc. It’s sad to see such a beautiful place getting spoiled, and no one even bothers,” laments a netizen.
The lack of basic facilities such as washrooms and street lights is also being flagged as footfall rises.
A space can hold all kinds of visitors, but only with care from those who come seeking a peaceful evening, those who see its growing commercial potential, and local authorities responsible for maintaining it.
If that balance is found, St Andrew’s Beach can continue to be one of the city’s go-to spots.