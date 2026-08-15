Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram in Tricolour hues

TNIE lensmen Albin Mathew & B P Deepu present snapshots of the city gearing up to celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day in full josh
Thiruvananthapuram in Tricolour hues
Albin Mathew
Express News Service
Updated on
2 min read
A migrant vendor sells flags at busy Pattom juntion
A migrant vendor sells flags at busy Pattom juntion B P Deepu
A scene from the practice session ahead of Independence Day Paarade at the Central Stadium
A scene from the practice session ahead of Independence Day Paarade at the Central Stadium Albin Mathew
Customers buying festive supplies at a stall in Chalai Market
Customers buying festive supplies at a stall in Chalai MarketAlbin Mathew
An Air Force helicopter showers petals as part of preperations for the parade at Central Stadium
An Air Force helicopter showers petals as part of preperations for the parade at Central StadiumAlbin Mathew
An NCC cadet during a practice session at Cenrtral Stadium
An NCC cadet during a practice session at Cenrtral Stadium Albin Mathew
Children check out national flags displayed for sale at a roadside shop
Children check out national flags displayed for sale at a roadside shopAlbin Mathew
A customer browses Independence Day merchandise at a shop in Chalai market
A customer browses Independence Day merchandise at a shop in Chalai market Albin Mathew
80th Independence Day

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