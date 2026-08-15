Thiruvananthapuram in Tricolour hues

A migrant vendor sells flags at busy Pattom juntion B P Deepu
A scene from the practice session ahead of Independence Day Paarade at the Central Stadium Albin Mathew
Customers buying festive supplies at a stall in Chalai MarketAlbin Mathew
An Air Force helicopter showers petals as part of preperations for the parade at Central StadiumAlbin Mathew
An NCC cadet during a practice session at Cenrtral Stadium Albin Mathew
Children check out national flags displayed for sale at a roadside shopAlbin Mathew
A customer browses Independence Day merchandise at a shop in Chalai market Albin Mathew