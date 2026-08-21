Technopark Today set to launch ‘Techie Talks’ podcast series

It may sound ironic. The gladiatorial tech space that helped shape the popular podcast industry has had very little space in the sector itself.

Seen largely as a tech-savvy cousin of our good old interviews, podcasts have poured into our lives over the past decade, touching almost every field around us.

Yet there was little that spoke about the field that owes its existence to technology. The scene in Kerala, where two major IT communities thrive, was no different.

Technopark Today, one of Technopark’s community collectives, is planning to change this with the launch of Techie Talks, a dedicated podcast platform that will bring to light the interesting aspects and personalities within the field.

“This is also to bridge the gap between techies and the public. We are often seen as a queer bunch, who exist on burgers and cola, and who are too well-paid to have empathy towards the common masses,” says Ranjith Ramachandran, one of the founders of Technopark Today and a coordinator of Techie Talks, who will be anchoring the podcasts for now.

“We are also seen as people who are stranded to our laptops, typing furiously away, and living a life tied to the clock with no time or talent for anything else other than the work we do. This is far from true.”