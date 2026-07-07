Will the Kerala government save India’s first student-built planetarium?

It is a scientific legacy that Kerala can be proud of, yet today it lies in obscurity on the sprawling campus of the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET).

A 10m-diameter dome, part of an igloo-shaped structure, still retains traces of its former glory. The entrance to the edifice is enigmatic, almost like entering a cave full of mysteries.

“This was the first planetarium in India built by students on a college campus,” gushes J Sivadersana, a third-year mechanical engineering student at CET.

“It can also be credited as the country’s first mobile planetarium and Kerala’s first in any category, predating the Priyadarshini Planetarium.”

Sivadersana is part of Astro CET, the college’s astronomy club formed in 2019. Although members knew of the abandoned planetarium’s legacy, it was only after Keraleeyam in 2023 that they seriously considered restoring it.

“During the event, Dr S Indulal, former director of technical education and now a faculty member at Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, described it as a technological heritage of the country. That inspired us to revive it,” says Sivadersana.

Set up in 1976, the planetarium first opened to the public in January the next year during a science and technology exhibition at CET. The idea had emerged the previous summer when former civil engineering professor R Jayaraman proposed it during a lecture-discussion.