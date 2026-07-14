Find the kid in you through games

They say ‘never do business with friends’, but with KIDINYOU, it was the magic of working with friends that made them successful. Five schoolmates from Cordova Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram, who have known each other for over two decades, got together to create a way people could connect over unique handcrafted wooden board games.

The group never chased the next startup idea. They just wanted a reason to keep meeting, creating and staying connected. That eventually became KIDINYOU.

The five of them have known each other since 2002, when they were together in school and today, work in different professions. Ashiq Samad, a deputy team lead at an IT firm; Mohammed Azharudheen, senior finance specialist; Flemin Fernandez, an English teacher; Arif Ali, who heads a graphic design agency; and Riyas Shajahan, an assistant cinematographer.

“We just wanted to build something around our friendship, something that would keep us together,” says Ashiq.

Their games have travelled across Kerala, becoming part of birthdays, weddings, family gatherings, corporate team-building programmes, brand activations, and festivals. They become the icebreaker that gets strangers talking and families playing together.

“The name KIDINYOU symbolises discovering the child within us, regardless of our age. We may grow older, but some things never change. We still cheer when we win, feel the sting when we lose, and find excitement in every little reward. Those moments remind us that the inner child within us is still very much alive. KIDINYOU is a celebration of that spirit, a reminder to stay curious, embrace joy, and never lose the Kid-in-you,” says Flemin.

The collective offers a diverse range of handcrafted wooden games, each designed around a different experience. Some challenge players’ balance, hand-eye coordination, precision and strategy, while others test reflexes, memory, patience, concentration, planning and problem-solving. There are also games that encourage teamwork, and friendly competition, making them engaging for players of all ages.