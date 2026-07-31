Stray dog relocation drive sparks transparency row in Thiruvananthapuram

For years, stray dogs have remained one of the most debated civic issues in Thiruvananthapuram. Today, however, it has taken a more complex turn.
While the corporation says it has found a remedy, some animal welfare groups allege that the measures lack transparency.
The central question is no longer whether the problem exists, but how to resolve it humanely.
Most residents oppose the presence of street dogs in their neighbourhoods, though a committed group of community feeders continues to provide food, water and veterinary care.
Between these opposing positions lies the challenge of finding a solution that protects both public safety and animal welfare.
What concerns animal rights groups most is what they describe as the “mystery” surrounding dogs removed from city streets.
“There is no transparency about where the dogs are taken after they are picked up. Even staff at some Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres claim they do not know,” says Sreedevi S Kartha, secretary of Peoples For Animals (PFA), one of the two Animal Welfare Board-certified NGOs operating shelters in the city.
“Dogs are brought in for sterilisation and vaccination, after which they are taken away in vans that arrive at night. Where they go and how they are kept remains unknown.”
Sreedevi says volunteers attempted to trace the destination of the dogs and located a private farm near Kottoor, on the fringes of a forest.
“We found a seven-acre compound with about 11 dogs. Local residents told us they had seen vehicles bringing dogs there,” she says.
There are also allegations that dogs are being culled. “If that is true, it is heinous and contrary to Animal Welfare Board guidelines as well as Supreme Court directives,” says advocate
Sreelatha Nair, who has been associated with animal rights groups.
She notes that the court’s position has evolved over time. While it had earlier prohibited the release of sterilised dogs back into public spaces, subsequent orders permitted the return of healthy, non-rabid dogs in certain circumstances.
The issue, however, extends beyond legal compliance. “It requires dialogue between the authorities, residents and animal welfare groups,” says Arun Raj, secretary of the Street Dog Watch Association.
“Public attitudes are often extremely antagonistic. We once opened a shelter well away from residential areas, yet even the local panchayat opposed it.”
The Federation of Residents’ Associations Thiruvananthapuram, meanwhile, maintains that dogs should be relocated far away from the city rather than returned to neighbourhoods.
Many residents also lambast activism as performative, without taking into account the threat the stray dogs can pose to the public.
But animal welfare groups advocate peaceful coexistence. “Removing dogs does not solve the problem. Street dogs establish territories that prevent new animals from entering. At present, sterilisation is done randomly whenever complaints arise,” says Arun.
“Instead, we need ward-level surveys to identify areas with large numbers of female dogs, followed by systematic vaccination and sterilisation. Every ward should also have volunteers to monitor the animals after they are released.”
He says the model has already shown results in AKG Nagar. “There were 23 dogs in the area. After proper implementation of the ABC programme over time, the number has come down to just three,” he says.
Another animal welfare volunteer, a government employee who requested anonymity, believes such efforts require stronger institutional support.
“At present, only `28 per dog is allocated to shelters, many of which are not even certified by the Animal Welfare Board-certified. That amount is barely enough to feed an animal,” she says.
“The corporation’s last two audit reports also pointed to poor utilisation of funds.”
Animal welfare groups, therefore, argue that the solution lies in cooperation rather than confrontation.
“A consensus is essential,” says Arun. “Residents need to understand that sterilised and vaccinated dogs can become part of the local ecosystem. The corporation has to lead policy, funding, ABC implementation and awareness campaigns, while organisations like ours can support monitoring and rehabilitation.”
Saurabha Nayak, who feeds street dogs in Kodumganoor ward, agrees. “Everyone has to work together. It is a long process, but with patience and better waste management, today’s menace can become tomorrow’s friendship,” he says.
The corporation, meanwhile, rejects allegations of wrongdoing and maintains that all procedures are carried out according to prescribed norms.
“We respond to complaints, pick up dogs from designated public areas, sterilise and vaccinate them under the ABC programme, and rehabilitate them,” says Mayor V V Rajesh.
“I can assure you that the dogs are not being culled. We maintain proper records. If the matter reaches court, the documents will speak for themselves.”
On calls for fresh consultations, the corporation’s actions are indeed guided by the consensus reached during previous discussions with stakeholders.
“We are only following that. The majority of city residents support our drive,” he says.
Dr Sreeraj Jayan K S, veterinary surgeon with the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation, believes more discussions could still help bridge the trust deficit.
“There can certainly be more talks to evolve consensual operational criteria, but they should happen at the local self-government department level,” he says.
Sanjay Devarajan, deputy director of the corporation’s animal husbandry wing, also backs greater community participation.
“Capacity building is the need of the hour. Support from local residents is essential. The idea of creating ward-level pools of animal lovers is worth exploring,” he says.
“At present, even people who feed street dogs often face harassment. We are planning to establish more feeding centres in less-crowded areas to address that.”
Well, for a city caught between public safety concerns and animal welfare, the challenge may lie in synergy.