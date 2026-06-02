A morning of firsts as Kerala’s schools reopen

After weeks of preparation, choosing school bags from endless rows of colours and cartoons, picking umbrellas sturdy enough for the monsoon, labelling lunch boxes and books, stitching uniforms to the right fit, and buying ribbons, shoes, tiny essentials… the long-awaited day finally arrived on Monday as schools across Kerala officially reopened.

With fresh hopes and nervous excitement, parents walked their children through school gates. They adjusted collars one last time, tightened ponytails, checked bags again, and held on to tiny fingers a little longer than usual before finally letting go.

According to official figures, more than 42 lakh students attended classes across the state, including over 3.14 lakh children entering Class 1 for the very first time.