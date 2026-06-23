A permanent momento for your favourite game

A World Cup match lasts only 90 minutes. But a goal, a victory or a legendary moment can stay in a fan’s memory for a lifetime. This FIFA World Cup season, some supporters are making sure those moments never fade by carrying them as tattoos on their skin.
Across Thiruvananthapuram, tattoo artists are now seeing the impact of football’s biggest tournament. Fans are coming in seeking designs linked to their favourite players, teams and iconic moments.
“When a tattoo is completed, and the client sees it, they feel like they have scored a goal,” says Asi Rocky, owner of Touch of Ink: Tattoo School and Studio. “As the tattoo becomes part of the body, they feel like they are part of the game.”
Unlike a jersey that changes with every season, a tattoo demands a deeper commitment. That is why timing becomes important for many fans.
“For die-hard fans, getting the tattoo is part of their World Cup preparation. They mostly come and get it done a month before the tournament,” says Nishanth Lal, owner of Mystic Tool Tattoos.
But for some, the decision comes only after the tournament ends. The winner often becomes the inspiration behind the tattoo requests.
“There will be a rush after the World Cup is over. The designs become a memory of the victory,” says Kailas S of Namaste Ink Tattoo Studio.
While team symbols remain popular, tattoo artists say the biggest demand is not for clubs or national emblems but for star players. Football legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue dominating the trends.
The impact of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory is still visible in tattoo requests.
“Even after four years, the work we do the most is of Messi: the date the World Cup was won, Messi’s signature...” says Kuldeep Krishna, owner of The Deepink Tattooz.
The obsession is not limited to a player’s name or portrait. Some fans want the exact tattoos their idols already have, creating a personal connection with the player.
“We have had requests for the Mother Mary portrait on Messi’s arm or the slum-boy mural etched onto Neymar’s skin,” says Nishanth.
Behind every tattoo is also a story of emotion, excitement and sometimes chaos. Rocky recalls an incident when a fan brought a football into the studio and accidentally damaged equipment while kicking it around.
Another fan, he says, chose a hyper-realistic Pelé portrait on his ribs but struggled with the pain halfway through. “He said, ‘Can we just write “Pelé” instead? We shouldn’t have done the face.’ But the portrait was already underway, and we had finished the face anyway.”
The permanence of tattoos also creates an interesting problem in football fandom. Loyalty can change faster than ink can fade. Artists have seen fans switch sides depending on who wins and who becomes the next star.
“Someone came as an Argentina fan, got a tattoo done, and by the next World Cup, they switched to France. And when they came for a second tattoo, it was to ink Mbappé’s jersey,” Nishanth smiles.
For the artists, however, the process is not just about creating designs. Many of them share the same emotional connection as the fans sitting in their chairs.
“I am also a big Messi fan myself,” says Kuldeep. “When we do a portrait of someone we like for a client, it is something precious. After enduring that much pain, the happiness we get when we see the output is something else altogether.”
The story was reported by Bhagya A B for TNIE, Kerala.