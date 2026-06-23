A permanent momento for your favourite game

A World Cup match lasts only 90 minutes. But a goal, a victory or a legendary moment can stay in a fan’s memory for a lifetime. This FIFA World Cup season, some supporters are making sure those moments never fade by carrying them as tattoos on their skin.

Across Thiruvananthapuram, tattoo artists are now seeing the impact of football’s biggest tournament. Fans are coming in seeking designs linked to their favourite players, teams and iconic moments.

“When a tattoo is completed, and the client sees it, they feel like they have scored a goal,” says Asi Rocky, owner of Touch of Ink: Tattoo School and Studio. “As the tattoo becomes part of the body, they feel like they are part of the game.”

Unlike a jersey that changes with every season, a tattoo demands a deeper commitment. That is why timing becomes important for many fans.

“For die-hard fans, getting the tattoo is part of their World Cup preparation. They mostly come and get it done a month before the tournament,” says Nishanth Lal, owner of Mystic Tool Tattoos.

But for some, the decision comes only after the tournament ends. The winner often becomes the inspiration behind the tattoo requests.

“There will be a rush after the World Cup is over. The designs become a memory of the victory,” says Kailas S of Namaste Ink Tattoo Studio.

While team symbols remain popular, tattoo artists say the biggest demand is not for clubs or national emblems but for star players. Football legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue dominating the trends.

The impact of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory is still visible in tattoo requests.

“Even after four years, the work we do the most is of Messi: the date the World Cup was won, Messi’s signature...” says Kuldeep Krishna, owner of The Deepink Tattooz.