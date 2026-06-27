A sweet weekend meet ‘n’ greet

A place where chocolate flows like rivers, houses are made of sweets, colourful candies grow on trees, and a table stretches endlessly with cakes — and nobody asks you to stop eating.

The kind of fantasy built from childhood stories lives somewhere inside all of us. Somewhere between growing up and becoming adults, we leave those imaginary worlds behind.

But sometimes, something brings that wonder back like a room full of cakes.

That is the idea behind Cake Picnic, a gathering of home bakers with a simple rule: No cake, no entry.

At Lemon Tree Premier, Thiruvananthapuram, such a gathering, Cake Picnic x Brew Edit, is happening this Saturday. Featuring 30 handpicked bakers, this is the second edition of Cake Picnic in the city.

The event is curated by Saumya Thomas and Tessa Thomas, two friends brought together by their love for food and the joy of creating spaces where people can connect.

“For the first edition, we brought together bakers we already knew. It was not planned as something huge. We wanted everyone to share cakes and interact with each other. But after that, we realised people were looking for a more relaxed atmosphere,” says Saumya.

The first edition had around 15 bakers in a spring-themed room. Soon, photos and videos reached more people, bringing messages from cake lovers who wanted to be part of the next edition. A small gathering had unearthed a larger community waiting to meet.

“Community building is not easy. Bringing competitors under one roof to enjoy each other’s work can be challenging. But we thought food could connect people. That was the whole idea,” says Tessa.