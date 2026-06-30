A verandah to discuss films, books and games

A verandah is a space in between — not completely inside, not completely outside. It is where people sit over a cup of tea, exchange stories, and spend time together. Built around this idea of an open, shared space, The Verandah Collective is creating a corner for conversations in Thiruvananthapuram.

Founded by Arun George, the collective creates a space to discuss a myriad of topics like films, pop culture and shared interests — conversations that usually remain online.

For Arun, the idea came after years of moving between cities. Born and brought up in Thiruvananthapuram, he spent several years in Bengaluru working in digital marketing.

“When I complete a project, I usually get a two-month break. That is when I started thinking about this idea,” says Arun.

Arun had seen how community-based spaces around interests and ideas had become part of Bengaluru’s culture. Coming back to Thiruvananthapuram made him think about how similar conversations could happen here.

The starting point was film, a subject he loved the most.

“I have been watching movies rigorously since childhood and have been reviewing films for the past eight years. However, the knowledge and conversations on cinema were happening online — on Reddit, Instagram and YouTube. I started thinking, how do we bring these conversations offline?” says Arun.

And that became the foundation of The Verandah Collective, which started in February.

Arun says the idea behind Verandah is not to replace existing spaces or function only as a film club.

“We are not trying to become an intellectual collective or a society. The idea is to talk about mainstream cinema and things people already connect with,” he says.