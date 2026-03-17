A campus in conversation: UCLF 2026 begins at University College

The University College Literature Fest (UCLF) 2026 began at University College Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, bringing together writers, poets, journalists, scholars, artists, and students for three days of conversations around literature and the world around us.

“The programme was conceived as part of the College Union’s effort to involve students more actively in academic and literary pursuits. Through open forums, panel discussions, and interactions with invited speakers, we hope to encourage students to engage more deeply in dialogue and the exchange of ideas,” says college union chairperson Harinandan R.

Programmes scheduled for Tuesday, the second day of the fest, will begin with an intercollegiate quiz at 11am. At the same time, an intercollegiate debate and a mental health workshop on the topic ‘Digital Detox and Relationship Health: Benefits of Taking a Break’, organised by Kappiness, will also be held.

An open forum at 11.30am will feature author and political activist Nitheesh Narayanan speaking on the topic ‘Politics Interfering in Life’. A public speaking competition is scheduled for noon, during which participants will deliver prepared speeches before judges and students.

The afternoon session will include a 2pm panel discussion featuring Adv Sandya J, R Parvathy Devi, Suja Susan George, and Rahul S, who will interact with students.

At 3pm, a terracotta workshop will introduce participants to the craft of shaping and working with clay. This will be followed by cultural events at 3.30pm, featuring performances by students.

The day’s programmes will conclude with a presentation of Tholpavakoothu at 6 pm.