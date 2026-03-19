Trivians, get ready for Olam!

At a time when most interactions are mediated by screens, a festival in Thiruvananthapuram is attempting to bring people back to shared, physical spaces. The Olam Festival returns this month as one of the city’s most anticipated youth-led cultural gatherings, evolving beyond a conventional event into a more interactive, carnival experience.
Olam brings together over 120 vendors across south India, artists, and entrepreneurs, alongside collaborations with more than 25 local communities. Scheduled to take place from March 27 to 29 at the Kanakakunnu Palace Grounds, the festival is expected to draw close to 30,000 visitors over three days.
“We started in 2018, with an intention to put up Thiruvananthapuram’s first flea market. There was a lack of platforms where young entrepreneurs, selling their products online or from home, could meet their customers and show their passion,” says Anina Elizabeth Jacob, a founding member of the festival. “And over the years, we kept adding elements, shaping it into what is relevant and what the city needs exposure to.”
Spread across an open-air stretch designed as a 1.5-kilometre walking experience, Olam is divided into multiple thematic zones. The Olam Bazaar anchors the festival, acting as its commercial area, while the Wellness Zone focuses on mental, physical and sexual well-being through interactive sessions. The Gaming Zone offers both digital and traditional games for visitors to engage with.
The newly introduced Creators Zone will feature performances by musicians, painters, sculptors, and more.
For younger audiences and families, ‘Kutty Olam’ will fill the gap often noted in the city’s event landscape - the lack of quality, engaging events specifically designed for children and young families. With art competitions, children’s performances, and spaces for young creators to showcase their projects, it creates a space where they can actively participate rather than just attend.
The entry is free for children below 12 years and senior citizens, as we want to encourage these age groups to attend and experience the festival,” Anina adds.
Meanwhile, ‘Olam Talks’, curated in collaboration with community platforms, will host conversations around passion, people, and grassroots initiatives. Music, too, takes on a different form this year. Moving away from a traditional stage-audience format, organisers are experimenting with a more participatory ‘house party’ atmosphere. The Food Zone rounds up the overall experience.
“Olam wants to build the largest offline ecosystem for the happiness economy. The main vision is to find a livelihood by doing what we love,” says Abrar Ali, another founding member.
He adds that Olam is not just an event; it is ‘a festival of creators’. “A person who experiences Olam today should become someone who creates Olam tomorrow,” says Abrar. “It’s about inspiration, curiosity, and finding your passion. At its core, it is a celebration of people and community.”
Tickets can be purchased through Skillbox.