Trivians, get ready for Olam!

At a time when most interactions are mediated by screens, a festival in Thiruvananthapuram is attempting to bring people back to shared, physical spaces. The Olam Festival returns this month as one of the city’s most anticipated youth-led cultural gatherings, evolving beyond a conventional event into a more interactive, carnival experience.

Olam brings together over 120 vendors across south India, artists, and entrepreneurs, alongside collaborations with more than 25 local communities. Scheduled to take place from March 27 to 29 at the Kanakakunnu Palace Grounds, the festival is expected to draw close to 30,000 visitors over three days.

“We started in 2018, with an intention to put up Thiruvananthapuram’s first flea market. There was a lack of platforms where young entrepreneurs, selling their products online or from home, could meet their customers and show their passion,” says Anina Elizabeth Jacob, a founding member of the festival. “And over the years, we kept adding elements, shaping it into what is relevant and what the city needs exposure to.”

Spread across an open-air stretch designed as a 1.5-kilometre walking experience, Olam is divided into multiple thematic zones. The Olam Bazaar anchors the festival, acting as its commercial area, while the Wellness Zone focuses on mental, physical and sexual well-being through interactive sessions. The Gaming Zone offers both digital and traditional games for visitors to engage with.

The newly introduced Creators Zone will feature performances by musicians, painters, sculptors, and more.