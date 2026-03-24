A massive Sanju splash on his home soil

Vizhinjam is Sanju Samson’s soil, where his roots run deep into the golden sands of the beach hamlet that’s now transforming into an international port town.

Near the Adani port here lies St Mary’s ground, where Sanju once played cricket with friends and relatives. Today, the same locality wears its pride on its sleeve.

“They are proud of his stardom and wanted to show it to the world. The 11,250-sq.ft, 150-ft painting of India’s famous cricketer stands as a testament to the love local people here have for Sanju,” says artist William Panippicha, who created the mammoth artwork along with a team of his students and others from the College of Fine Arts in Thiruvananthapuram.

William, an art guru known for large-scale works such as the massive veena that was displayed at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium during the Kalolsavam, took up the project at the request of the Star Sports and Arts Club in Vizhinjam.