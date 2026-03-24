A massive Sanju splash on his home soil

Vizhinjam is Sanju Samson’s soil, where his roots run deep into the golden sands of the beach hamlet that’s now transforming into an international port town.
Near the Adani port here lies St Mary’s ground, where Sanju once played cricket with friends and relatives. Today, the same locality wears its pride on its sleeve.
“They are proud of his stardom and wanted to show it to the world. The 11,250-sq.ft, 150-ft painting of India’s famous cricketer stands as a testament to the love local people here have for Sanju,” says artist William Panippicha, who created the mammoth artwork along with a team of his students and others from the College of Fine Arts in Thiruvananthapuram.
William, an art guru known for large-scale works such as the massive veena that was displayed at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium during the Kalolsavam, took up the project at the request of the Star Sports and Arts Club in Vizhinjam.
The club, led by Felix Jerome and Robin Shabariyar, includes many of Sanju’s friends and admirers. “Sanju himself has spoken fondly about the support he received from people here during his journey,” William recalls.
For the artwork, the team used emulsion and acrylic paints over black sheets typically used in the construction sector. “We used 13 large sheets.
Initially, we thought of painting on bare ground, but that wouldn’t have lasted. This way, we hope to preserve it for a while. Our idea was to show it to Sanju. Perhaps we will invite his mother to see it,” says William.
The work was completed over two arduous days, with the painting divided into 25 blocks before being assembled into a single massive piece. “We will remove the painting in a few days so that children can use the ground during their vacations. We will preserve the artwork and perhaps display it again when Sanju comes to play in Thiruvananthapuram,” William adds.
The 150-ft length of the painting, he highlights, reflects the wish of Sanju’s fans. They want the ace cricketer to smash 150 the next time he steps onto the pitch.