A park to slow down and reboot

It was called the capital’s first inclusive park when the refurbishing was completed, and the inauguration was celebrated with all the fanfare. But as the days passed, Captain Lakshmi Park has now gained a wider, more affable identity.
In a city where most public spaces quieten after sunset, this park finds people coming in swarms after the day slows down. It comes to life, with people finding spots to relax and take unhurried walks, as children engross themselves in games.
“There are usually people here every day, but on weekends the crowd is larger. It is a comfortable place for both children and the elderly,” says Anu, a tea shop owner in the park.
The activities here are also varied. There are the quintessential play areas for children, but also free paths where skaters could move with slithering ease. Some spots have chessboards around which small groups hunch over.
And there is outdoor fitness equipment for those interested in open-air gym and dedicated spaces for yoga sessions.
“It has become a lively space in the evenings, where people of all ages gather to spend time meaningfully,” says Aneesh A, vice president of the Lakshmi Park Chess Club. “Many come here to play chess, and with boards provided free of cost, it creates an accessible and engaging environment, adding to the park’s active and inclusive atmosphere.”
One of the reasons for this steady crowd is that the park is open to everyone. There is no entry fee, and most facilities are free to use. The park also attracts younger visitors. Roshan Francis has been practising skateboarding here.
“I have been coming here for nearly three years now, and what makes this park special is that it offers a smooth and safe space for beginners, while also encouraging more children to take up the sport,” he says, adding the chess park attracts even district- and state-level players.
According to those who manage the space, the pattern is clear. “It has grown into a more inclusive public space, with facilities for children, persons with disabilities, wheelchair users, etc,” says Santhosh Kumar, a security guard at the park.
The way the park has been designed also plays an important role in how people use it. “The park was designed with accessibility and safety at its core,” explains Nithin Krishna, an engineer associated with the project.
Sloping areas were converted into seating galleries, while other spaces were planned for children’s play and learning, he says. “Features like shock-absorbent flooring and inclusive equipment ensure that children with disabilities can use the park comfortably and safely,” he adds.
These features, along with proper lighting and open pathways, make it easier for people to spend time here even after sunset.
“What makes the park stand out is not just the number of people it attracts, but how they use it. It is not a place built around one activity or group. Instead, it brings together people of different ages and backgrounds, and encourages them to be active as per their interests,” says Santosh.
At a time when many parts of the city are defined by movement and routine, this park seems different. It is not just about taking a break, but it is about breaking the rush to get refreshed.