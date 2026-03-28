A park to slow down and reboot

It was called the capital’s first inclusive park when the refurbishing was completed, and the inauguration was celebrated with all the fanfare. But as the days passed, Captain Lakshmi Park has now gained a wider, more affable identity.

In a city where most public spaces quieten after sunset, this park finds people coming in swarms after the day slows down. It comes to life, with people finding spots to relax and take unhurried walks, as children engross themselves in games.

“There are usually people here every day, but on weekends the crowd is larger. It is a comfortable place for both children and the elderly,” says Anu, a tea shop owner in the park.

The activities here are also varied. There are the quintessential play areas for children, but also free paths where skaters could move with slithering ease. Some spots have chessboards around which small groups hunch over.