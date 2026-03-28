Zappy holidays

Summer vacation is when childhood’s most lasting memories are made. It’s time to slow down. Schools are closed, and there’s no early morning rush, so you can catch up on some much-needed sleep, reconnect with friends and family, and explore interests beyond the classroom.

For many children, it’s also the perfect opportunity to pick up new skills or dig deeper into hobbies they enjoy. May be it is sports, arts, or even scientific experiments.

Across the city, a wide range of summer camps are being held, from arts and theatre to sports, science, and life skills. Whether it’s creative expression or active learning, there’s something for every age and interest.

Here’s a list of camps being held in the city this summer.

AI is here

The AI summer camp by LBS Institute of Technology for Women (LBSITW) aims to turn a beginner into a creator. Students from classes 8 to 12 with no coding experience can join the classes for 40 hours from March 30. The programme highlights include building and publishing websites, creating web applications, exploring AI tools, etc. On finishing the course, certificates will be awarded by the government-aided LBSITW.

Venue: LBSITW, Poojappura

Contact: 9447329978.

Design your own summer camp

This is a camp of a different kind. Teen’s Hive, a community for teenage children, will handhold students during a one-day camp to be held on March 28. The camp will aid teenagers in brainstorming and planning activities that they would want to do during their summer vacations.

Venue:Teen’s Hive, Gandhipuram, Sreekariyam.

Contact: 9447496862