Turning up the volume for peace

“There is a difficulty in pulling off events like this. Venues are limited, especially for metal, and we are not invited to other platforms, so bands themselves end up organising programmes like this. While other independent music cultures are flourishing across platforms, metal still doesn’t have many spaces in the city,” says Devan Narayanan, one of the organisers. The effort, he adds, is to make such music more accessible and to reach more people through initiatives like K/ALAPAM.

The concert also carries a message that extends beyond the music itself. “Wish for no war, stand with peace, we don’t need an iron dome, we need a dome of love. These messages will be placed in the music and will be communicated through the programme with the heavy soundscape. We know the potential of the sound, and it will influence the people who hear this on that day,” Devan says.

Tickets for the event are priced at `1,000 as a support-the-culture pass, `500 for regular entry, and `250 for students, with bookings available on SortMyScene. With an expected turnout of around 200 to 300 people, the organisers see the concert not just as a performance, but as a step towards building a stronger and more visible metal community in the city.

Set against what the organisers describe as a turbulent time for both people and the natural world, K/ALAPAM positions itself as a moment of coming together. “While war mongers go louder with war and hatred, we all go that day even louder with music and love,” they say.