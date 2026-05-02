A space to sip & create

By day, it could pass off as just another neighbourhood cafe. As night edges in, the space begins to change — conversations get louder, guitars come out, canvases fill up, and strangers slowly turn into collaborators.
At The Artists’ Cafe (TAC) in Vallakadavu, everything circles back to one thing, giving people a space to return to what they almost gave up on.
Started on October 22 last year by Sujay Sudarshan, Gokul Joy, Manikandan L and Aishwarya Sudarshan, TAC grew out of a shared restlessness. Each of them was navigating a phase where routine had started to feel limiting.
For Sujay, it was the uncertainty of building a career in cinema while running a small production setup. For Gokul, a graphic designer, it was the monotony of corporate life.
It began with a question that kept tapping them on the shoulder. “One day, Gokul messaged me asking, ‘Is this all about life? Shouldn’t we try something different ?’ That’s where the spark began,” Sujay recalls.
Gokul suggested building it around creative engagement — a space that could host workshops, performances and conversations. Seeing similar concepts thrive in cities like Kochi gave them the confidence to create one here.
“That’s exactly what convinced us to go ahead. If spaces like this can exist elsewhere, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t belong here.”
They were soon joined by Manikandan, Sujay’s distant relative who works in sculpture and craft, and Aishwarya, whose love for dance and art strengthened the team.
Together they opened a cafe in form, but a platform in function. TAC now serves as an open ground for creators where artists, musicians, writers and performers can present their work without the usual barriers.
“We believe art has always been how we connect with the world. So we wanted to build a place for people who feel the same way. Do your 9-to-5, and after that, come here. This is your space,” Sujay smiles.
Most of the programmes hosted here are accessible, often free, removing the hesitation that many young artists feel when stepping into public spaces.
There are sip-and-paint sessions that invite even first-timers to engage with art without pressure. Film screenings, organised in collaboration with Verandah Collective, turn into discussions that stretch beyond the screen.
Musical evenings spotlight emerging performers, while open mic nights, held every couple of months, offer anyone the chance to take the stage. Workshops ranging from crochet and pottery to acting and filmmaking run regularly.
The team is open to collaborating with participants who show interest and potential to work on their projects.
At the moment, TAC is building a content team, bringing in writers and aspiring filmmakers.
While art was the plan, the food has found its own following. “People are loving the food just as much. Dishes like beef bacon and jam, and Korean-style Maggi have become crowd-pullers. We have also kept most of it under `500,” they add.
The response so far? Busy is the best way to describe it. “People are loving it, and artists are beginning to see this place as home. We are hosting seven to eight communities, and May is already packed with events every weekend — journaling workshops, art sessions, music listening nights, stand-up comedy, open mics and acting classes,” says Sujay.