A space to sip & create

By day, it could pass off as just another neighbourhood cafe. As night edges in, the space begins to change — conversations get louder, guitars come out, canvases fill up, and strangers slowly turn into collaborators.

At The Artists’ Cafe (TAC) in Vallakadavu, everything circles back to one thing, giving people a space to return to what they almost gave up on.

Started on October 22 last year by Sujay Sudarshan, Gokul Joy, Manikandan L and Aishwarya Sudarshan, TAC grew out of a shared restlessness. Each of them was navigating a phase where routine had started to feel limiting.

For Sujay, it was the uncertainty of building a career in cinema while running a small production setup. For Gokul, a graphic designer, it was the monotony of corporate life.

It began with a question that kept tapping them on the shoulder. “One day, Gokul messaged me asking, ‘Is this all about life? Shouldn’t we try something different ?’ That’s where the spark began,” Sujay recalls.

Gokul suggested building it around creative engagement — a space that could host workshops, performances and conversations. Seeing similar concepts thrive in cities like Kochi gave them the confidence to create one here.

“That’s exactly what convinced us to go ahead. If spaces like this can exist elsewhere, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t belong here.”

They were soon joined by Manikandan, Sujay’s distant relative who works in sculpture and craft, and Aishwarya, whose love for dance and art strengthened the team.

Together they opened a cafe in form, but a platform in function. TAC now serves as an open ground for creators where artists, musicians, writers and performers can present their work without the usual barriers.

“We believe art has always been how we connect with the world. So we wanted to build a place for people who feel the same way. Do your 9-to-5, and after that, come here. This is your space,” Sujay smiles.