Time to join forces, ‘guard’ the Fort

It stands with a slight tilt, barely holding itself together as time threatens to pull it down. The nearly 300-year-old wall is a continuation of the stone-and-granite boundary that forms part of the majestic Fort frontier in Thiruvananthapuram.

A red board put up by the Archaeology Department on the wall explains its current condition: “The wall is in danger due to vehicles moving very close to the structure.”

The wall is strategically located along the stretch leading to Eenchakkal and onward to either Kovalam or the airport. It also surrounds the Central Archives and the Palm-leaf Manuscripts Museum.

“Once this falls, the entire structure could be affected,” warns Sajeev S J, president of the Environmental Protection and Research Council.

Constructed in the 18th century, the fort wall is an architectural marvel built in traditional granite masonry. The structure once protected the seats of administrative power as well as the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Today, however, the heritage monument is deteriorating. Earlier, TNIE had reported on Simha Kotta on the southern side of the Fort area, which stood surrounded by waste and encroachments. Similar scenes can now be seen across the Fort wall.