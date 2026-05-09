Synthetic drug seizures spike in Thiruvananthapuram, tourism belt under scanner

Hardly a week passes now without Thiruvananthapuram reporting a synthetic drug seizure. Either an interstate carrier being intercepted or narcotics being traced along its coastal and border routes. MDMA busts are no longer a rarity here.

What was once largely seen as a problem concentrated in Kochi is now increasingly spreading to the capital district as well, with enforcement agencies warning that tourist hubs and transit corridors in Thiruvananthapuram are emerging as key distribution points for synthetic drugs.

The arrest of two men with 51g of MDMA and 2.6g of hybrid ganja near Vizhinjam on Thursday is the latest indication of how these networks are spreading their tentacles.

The latest seizure was made by a Neyyattinkara excise team during a vehicle inspection on the Vizhinjam-Mukkola-Uchakkada road on Thursday evening. Officers arrested Jishnu (30), a native of Kasaragod, and Sahulrahman alias Sahal (36), from Malappuram.

The MDMA stash was allegedly hidden inside a bag carried by Jishnu, while the ganja was concealed by Sahal.

An officer says the narcotics were meant for sale in tourist destinations such as Kovalam and Poovar. The seized MDMA alone is estimated to have a market value of around `3.5 lakh.

“The district is seeing comparatively higher drug seizures now,” says Deputy Excise Commissioner Sooraj B. “While this is worrying, the spike could also be because of stronger surveillance and enforcement.”

Most of these narcotic substances, the officer adds, come from outside the state.