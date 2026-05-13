A unique creative space inspired by Santiniketan

A small drive away from the heart of the city, one can find nature in a nutshell. Here, birds wake you up with their chirrups, squirrels come seeking food as you munch breakfast, and the trees offer comfort.

Adding to this charm is a house nestled amid the greenery. It’s a perfect canvas where paintings of nature and life live alongside their creator, Vincent Samuel, and his wife, Vimala.

Anandakalakendram, at Kanjirankulam near Neyyatinkara, is where the happiness of creativity meets the bliss of natural beauty.

This summer, the space is hosting a camp for children. Vincent takes classes for them, not in the conventional teacher-student format, but by sitting and painting with them, encouraging them to draw whatever appeals to their eyes.

“We do not tell them anything — either about colours or perceptions. It is as they perceive; their imagination is allowed to remain unbridled and expansive,” he says.

In the 2,000sq.ft gallery space at Anandakalakendram, Vincent’s paintings are on display. An alumnus of the College of Fine Arts, his artistic journey has been a roller coaster ride.