A city of trees under pressure as monsoon damage and cutting collide

Thiruvananthapuram is known for its rich line-up of trees. Many are cherished for their long history, rendering a homely, backwoods feel to the heritage city.

But come monsoon, the same trees loved for their charming canopy are feared and often hated, especially in recent times when rain brings down tree branches on pedestrians and vehicles.

Last year, several such accidents were reported. In one case, a Kollam native was injured at the Medical College junction after a tree branch fell on him.

In another, a man died at Nettayam after a branch fell on him. A 47-year-old riding pillion on a motorcycle was injured when a branch fell on the moving vehicle in the Palode area. Then there were many instances of several buildings being partially or fully destroyed in the monsoon fury.

But it doesn’t end there. The most recent case was on May 8, when an 18-year-old girl was seriously injured after a tree branch fell on her near University College junction.

The accidents call for immediate solutions, and in the haste of the process, the axe falls on the trees, often avoidably and indiscriminately, claim ecologists.

“The city has been witnessing such haphazard removal of trees in the past few years,” says Anitha Sharma of Tree Walk, a group of environmental activists who feel the approach of the authorities has to undergo a sea change if the problem has to be solved in an eco-friendly manner.

An informal audit by the Tree Walk has found that the city has lost 50-60 trees for road work or as preventive disaster management measures.

“Around 50 trees were removed along the Vattiyoorkavu-Peroorkada stretch and the Maruthankuzhy-Vattiyoorkavu section alone,” she says.

These include a tall blackboard tree, mango tree, silk cotton tree and great Indian ash tree.

Meanwhile, pruning of the trees is also being carried out randomly on the Vellayambalam-Kowdiar-Ambalamukku stretch, where the denuding of a large area near the Kowdiar Palace, once covered in thick foliage, is conspicuous. The trees along the Keltron wall, en route to Vazhuthacaud, have also faced the axe.

According to the Tree Walk team, a Small-leafed Mahogany near Secretariat, which was cut down last year, was in the list of rare trees presented to the district authorities.

“There are about 20 or 25 trees in the list. Can they not preserve them instead of completely cutting down?” asks Anitha, remembering a very rare Abraham Jamun tree at Ayurveda College junction, which has been pruned ahead of the rainy season.