How F1 fans built a community in Thiruvananthapuram

The community includes people from different age groups and professions, ranging from techies and teachers to chefs, government officials, and engineering students. While the majority of members are still men, the group has also seen women joining the screenings.

“My cousin introduced me to the sport, and I had been watching it for the past two seasons. I came to know about the screenings while hanging out with friends at Eve’s Café, and that’s how I joined,” says Pavithra S, who is now an active member of F1 Commune.

“The community was very welcoming. Usually, when girls say they watch F1, people tend to test their knowledge. Here, it felt different. We can ask doubts, debate, and discuss things openly. Even when some of us cannot stay up for late-night races, the group remains active. They also screen sports-related films from time to time,” she adds.

Going forward, the group plans to expand its presence across Thiruvananthapuram, with hopes of eventually reaching other districts as well.

Before

For longtime followers of the sport in the city, communities like the F1 Commune mark a noticeable change in how the sport is experienced today. Sumesh B’s F1 journey started in 2003 through Doordarshan telecasts. Soon, he and a few friends were trying to build a local fan commune. “We even put up flexes to celebrate drivers and teams. As seasons changed, discussions moved online.”

With the popularity of ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ documentary and the Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen title fight in 2021, an entirely new wave of fans came in. “What was once scattered and largely invisible is now taking a more visible, organised form and seeing it grow feels personal.”

Part of that shift has been cultural. Social media groups like ‘f1memesmalayalam’ have translated the sport into a more familiar language using local humour to make sense of strategy, rivalries, and race-day drama.

“The idea was to connect F1 with something Malayalis already understand. Many followers tell us the memes sparked their curiosity and pushed them to learn more about the sport,” says Amaljith Raveendran, who runs the page.

From there, the movement often shifts offline. Fans who first encounter the sport through clips and memes find themselves at screenings like those hosted by the F1 Commune, where the technical and the emotional sides of the sport are unpacked together.