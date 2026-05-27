How F1 fans built a community in Thiruvananthapuram

Beyond the glitz of the 22 drivers strapped into cockpits, piloting Formula 1’s most advanced engineering marvels, and the silent armies of engineers, strategists, and mechanics working behind the scenes to shave milliseconds off every lap, the sport runs on another force — the fans.
They don’t design the wings or radio the pitstop calls. Yet, they feel the same knotted suspense in their stomach, the same electric adrenaline rush, and the thrill when they watch a perfectly timed undercut.
Over the years, F1 has built a fanbase across every corner of the world. People watching through television screens and mobile phones, alone in their homes, sometimes with a few friends who share the same interest. Over time, those scattered viewers began to find each other, forming communities that have only grown stronger.
In India too, generations of fans have followed the sport through late-night broadcasts and online forums. That excitement found fresh momentum recently when Kush Maini became the first Indian driver to win a Formula 2 race in Monaco.
As interest around the sport continues to grow nationally, that energy is beginning to take a more local shape in the city. In Thiruvananthapuram, the F1 Commune stands as an example.
Beginning
The group started in 2024 by livestreaming the Australian Grand Prix at Eve’s Café in Anayara. At the time, there was only an idea — watching together might make the sport easier to follow.
“I got to know the Playfest community, a public group that fosters interest-based groups around games, culture, hobbies and sports,” says Santhosh Narayanan, who initiated the screenings. “As a die-hard fan, I had heard of F1 screenings happening in other places, so I reached out to them to see if something similar was possible here. They gave us the space and a projector setup. The first screening was just my friend Abhiram and me, and a few from their team. But that changed quickly.”
From there, the group has grown to 200 members, with regular race-day gatherings and active discussions throughout the week. Posters go out by Wednesday, practice sessions and qualifying are broken down in WhatsApp groups, and by Sunday, the screenings have become a weekly ritual.
“F1 can be complex for a new fan. But in a group, it becomes much more enjoyable and accessible. More than anything, I want people to feel included, and that’s what makes them come back for more screenings,” Santhosh adds.
For many, this space has become their first consistent entry point to the sport.
“It is a beautiful sport, arguably among the most-watched annual sports worldwide,” says Abhiram M K, a core member of the F1 Commune. “But in Thiruvananthapuram, it has remained rather dormant because of accessibility. What we are trying to do is connect enthusiasts and build a strong local community.”
The community includes people from different age groups and professions, ranging from techies and teachers to chefs, government officials, and engineering students. While the majority of members are still men, the group has also seen women joining the screenings.
“My cousin introduced me to the sport, and I had been watching it for the past two seasons. I came to know about the screenings while hanging out with friends at Eve’s Café, and that’s how I joined,” says Pavithra S, who is now an active member of F1 Commune.
“The community was very welcoming. Usually, when girls say they watch F1, people tend to test their knowledge. Here, it felt different. We can ask doubts, debate, and discuss things openly. Even when some of us cannot stay up for late-night races, the group remains active. They also screen sports-related films from time to time,” she adds.
Going forward, the group plans to expand its presence across Thiruvananthapuram, with hopes of eventually reaching other districts as well.
Before
For longtime followers of the sport in the city, communities like the F1 Commune mark a noticeable change in how the sport is experienced today. Sumesh B’s F1 journey started in 2003 through Doordarshan telecasts. Soon, he and a few friends were trying to build a local fan commune. “We even put up flexes to celebrate drivers and teams. As seasons changed, discussions moved online.”
With the popularity of ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ documentary and the Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen title fight in 2021, an entirely new wave of fans came in. “What was once scattered and largely invisible is now taking a more visible, organised form and seeing it grow feels personal.”
Part of that shift has been cultural. Social media groups like ‘f1memesmalayalam’ have translated the sport into a more familiar language using local humour to make sense of strategy, rivalries, and race-day drama.
“The idea was to connect F1 with something Malayalis already understand. Many followers tell us the memes sparked their curiosity and pushed them to learn more about the sport,” says Amaljith Raveendran, who runs the page.
From there, the movement often shifts offline. Fans who first encounter the sport through clips and memes find themselves at screenings like those hosted by the F1 Commune, where the technical and the emotional sides of the sport are unpacked together.
Beyond
Informal fan groups have also emerged across Kerala. The first major F1 screening in Kerala was the 2021 Abu Dhabi season finale, held at the Speedway Karting Track in Thrissur and hosted by F1FansClubKerala, an online community that began in 2019. Karting tracks in cities like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur are seeing a growing number of enthusiasts, and simulator racing communities are also growing within the same circles.
“The younger generation is far more aware. But there is a need for recognition from both the public and the government, so that what we are building here can truly feed a larger motorsport ecosystem in Kerala,” reflects Sumesh.
That means creating spaces where the interest can be channelled more constructively. “We have the skill and passion. But we lack grassroots-level development, and even the few opportunities available are beyond the reach of ordinary people. That’s why many who may have the talent end up satisfying that thrill on public roads.”
What is often viewed negatively, he says, could instead become the foundation for something larger if given the right infrastructure.
“Fast driving is usually seen as something bad, both by officials and the public. But if that same passion is given proper tracks and adequate support, Kerala could eventually produce great racers in the future.”