Bindulekha gets ‘spicy’ national recognition

Hers is a story of resilience that matches inspirational stories of women in business.

Bindulekha S’s never-say-die resolve marks her as an emerging businesswoman. For this resolve, several laurels have come her way, nearly 13 of them. She was selected as one of the 150 entrepreneurs qualified for industrial support from the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.

The most recent is the second prize at the 2026 National Saras Mela held by the ministry of rural development in Vijayawada last month. Her products, a range of masalas made from produce available in her hometown, Aryanadu in Thiruvananthapuram, were quite the star of the fair.

Bindulekha is now in Delhi for the Shilp Sangam Mela 2026, organised by the Union ministry of social justice in collaboration with several government institutions working in the field of financial aid towards the development of persons with disabilities, backward and scheduled castes, and safai karmacharis.

Down with fever in Delhi’s chilly climate, she spoke to TNIE about her story against many odds, which began just after the pandemic when her small-time garment business flopped. What followed was a tally of unpaid loans.

“Times were so tough. Forget running a business, day-to-day life was a struggle for me and my husband, Bhadran V, who is a plumber,” she recalls.

It was then she ventured into the business of making pickles with a loan of `50,000 from Kudumbashree.

She was also part of the Shri Lakshmi Ayalkoottam, a women’s SHG formed under the Kudumbashree umbrella at Aryanadu. “The support was phenomenal. I started with a North Indian variety of mango pickle made with mustard oil. That was a big hit among the people I knew. My cousin took some bottles when she returned to Jaipur, and distributed them to her colleagues,” Bindulekha reminisces.

Soon, she expanded to making tea masala, which she claims is still her trademark.

“That product is still sought after when I take it to the Aajeevika Mela (by the ministry of rural development under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission) in Rajasthan. Even now, in Delhi, it is moving fast,” she smiles.