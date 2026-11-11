Thampanoor traffic snarls revive demand for long-distance bus relocation

Getting through Thampanoor during the evening rush has become a nightmare for commuters, particularly along the Model School-Aristo Junction stretch.

Congestion begins around 5pm on working days and often continues late into the night, affecting traffic from Panavila to Thampanoor.

Private long-distance buses parked along the roadside occupy almost an entire lane. KSRTC buses and other motorists must squeeze through what remains, and traffic slows to a crawl.

The problem began when private operators shifted their boarding point from Sangeetha College Road after it was closed for Smart Road construction. Even after the work was completed, they kept using the present stretch. Buses are often brought out of their parking yards well before departure and left at the roadside.

An everyday ordeal

“Travelling through this stretch during the evening hours is extremely difficult,” says Rajesh Kumar, a private-sector employee.

“Even if you have to cover a short distance, you end up spending a long time in traffic. The private buses are parked one after another. This has been going on for a long time, and it is high time the authorities found a permanent solution.”

Anjana S, a bank employee, points to added pressure from the railway station. “Whenever a major train arrives, the roads get crowded with vehicles coming to pick up and drop off passengers,” she says.

“With these private buses occupying an entire lane, the situation becomes even worse. When it rains, waterlogging makes it harder.”

Ashok K, a tourism professional, says seven compounds in and around the stretch offer daily-rent parking for private buses, yet some operators still use the roadside.

“Operators say they will leave once the passengers board. However, when passengers arrive late, the buses remain there. Families also bring their vehicles to drop them off,” he says.

Even ambulances, he adds, often get caught in the snarls. “The police intervene and warn the operators, and the situation improves for a few days. But soon, things return to the way they were. This has been a recurring problem,” he says.