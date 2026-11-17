On Sunday, Bengaluru was under the spell of rock and roll as Guns N’ Roses arrived in the city for their fifth outing in India.

And youngsters in Thiruvananthapuram, who usually travel across the country to watch international artists, ask a pertinent question. Why are no big concerts being held in the city?

For Thiruvananthapuram, the idea of hosting a major music festival seems to invite as much scepticism as excitement. In an online discussion about the capital becoming a concert destination, one user gave a tongue-in-cheek reality check: “Even the thattukadas are not open after 10 pm. And you expect an international music concert here?”

The quip hints at the uphill task of trying to put the capital on the live music map.

Aishwarya Sivadas, an MBA graduate from Thiruvananthapuram, says the idea that people here won’t spend on concerts is not true. She travelled to Ahmedabad with friends to watch Coldplay, spending on tickets, flights and accommodation. Several others in her circle have also made similar trips, she says.

“Our city has a large young population and a strong music culture. With beautiful places such as Varkala and Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram also has the potential to host music festivals. The interest is there, but such events need to happen more often,” she says.

However, for organisers, the response to a few high-profile shows is not enough to guarantee that a large concert will sell out.

Adwaith S, founder of CTLG, an entertainment communications company, says promoters remain wary of the financial risk. “Bringing an international artist involves substantial investment, and promoters need to sell out the tickets. Many are hesitant to take the risk in a city where the potential has not been explored much,” he says.