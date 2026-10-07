T’Puram, Ahmedabad to explore partnership on urban governance

With the state government granting nod to a city-to-city knowledge-sharing and institutional cooperation framework, the Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad municipal corporations are all set to explore a partnership on urban governance. The corporation is gearing up to study Ahmedabad’s practices in tax collection, municipal bonds, cleanliness, CBG plants and tourism.

The initiative, conceived following the visit by Mayor V V Rajesh to Ahmedabad, is expected to cover a wide range of areas, including revenue mobilisation, waste management, tourism development, project implementation and e-governance.

“We are exploring better administrative practices from other municipal corporations that can be adapted for our city. During our visit to Ahmedabad, we observed commendable models in city cleanliness and tourism development projects,” Mayor V V Rajesh told TNIE.

The stated areas of cooperation include exchange of technical expertise, administrative best practices, institutional learning and implementation methodologies.