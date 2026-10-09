Dandiya steps out of the Gujarati circle in Thiruvananthapuram

The time has come when the sounds of dandiya sticks and claps of the garba will reverberate through the city. In recent years, the dandiya-garba nights have started travelling beyond the Gujarati community.
These events are now being organised across various locations, drawing young crowds eager to experience a festive night.
Dressed up in fine jewellery and colourful lehengas and kurtis, they look forward to the music, dance and food the events offer, with many signing up well in advance.
Organisers are expecting a bigger turnout this Navaratri as newer formats and larger gatherings enter the scene.
Tradition changes with people
For six generations, the Gujarati community in Thiruvananthapuram has kept its Navaratri celebrations going in the city.
Every year, the community books an auditorium for all nine days of the festival. Beginning at 8.30pm, members observe the fasts and rituals, offer prayers and gather for dandiya in traditional Gujarati attire.
Though the community has become smaller over the years, the annual celebrations have continued.
This year, the festivities are being held at the Attukal Auditorium. The programme is open to people outside the community as well.
“The celebration within the community has evolved over the years. While the religious aspect remains important, the dance has adapted to changing tastes, with younger participants bringing in popular choreographies and styles they see on social media,” says Khushi Patel, a member of the community.
She has also noticed a rise in interest among non-Gujarati communities as well. Khushi also organises dandiya workshops around Navaratri every year and says the number of enquiries has increased over the years.
“Dandiya naturally brings people together. Once you join the circle and start dancing, you interact with others. That makes this a perfect opportunity for people from different communities to connect. The increasing number of dandiya events in the city is giving people an opportunity to understand and appreciate other cultures,” says Khushi Patel.
A social outing
A dandiya night is now being built around much more than the dance. Team Utsav, founded by Deepika Kamnani, is organising a dandiya night on October 18 at Mount Carmel Convention Centre, Vazhuthacaud, along with the Trivianz Ladies WhatsApp community. The group has around 700 women.
“We wanted to create an evening where people can dance, enjoy the music with a DJ and MC, and also have plenty to do between the performances. There will be mehendi, nail art, face painting, a selfie booth and a shopping mela, along with a food fest offering favourites such as pani puri, Bombay bhel puri and vada pav, as well as south Indian dishes and sweets,” says Deepika.
According to Deepika, dandiya events usually see participation of several north Indian communities.
“However, now, the interest has spread. We are also seeing more interest from south Indian communities, who want to try something new. They are curious to learn dandiya and garba or experience the festivities.”
The event is open to all. Tickets cost `500 per person.
New-age twist
The setting is changing too. Thiruvananthapuram will host an outdoor dandiya-garba celebration with NAVRANGA on October 17 at the Kerala Arts & Craft Village, Kovalam. Organised by LiveByOruNewCulture in collaboration with Kerala Tourism.
“We are taking the festivities outdoors and blending it together with art, food, and music. People can explore the Arts & Craft Village and then join the celebrations,” says the organising team.
The event will feature food stalls with north Indian delicacies, games, live cultural and band performances, mehendi, face painting and fireworks.
“We are also bringing together local communities such as PlayFest and GirlsForGirls. So the evening will let people participate in community activities alongside the celebrations,” adds the team.
The event will begin at 4pm and continue until 10pm. Transport will be facilitated from Kazhakootam and Thampanoor to the venue and back. Tickets are available on BookMyShow, starting at `599.
The sticks may have come with a tradition rooted elsewhere, but each Navaratri leaves its own imprint on the city.
With this year’s dandiya nights spreading to more malls and hotels, the dance is becoming a growing part of Thiruvananthapuram’s Navaratri calendar, with some events even offering prize money for performances.