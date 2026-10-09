Dandiya steps out of the Gujarati circle in Thiruvananthapuram

The time has come when the sounds of dandiya sticks and claps of the garba will reverberate through the city. In recent years, the dandiya-garba nights have started travelling beyond the Gujarati community.

These events are now being organised across various locations, drawing young crowds eager to experience a festive night.

Dressed up in fine jewellery and colourful lehengas and kurtis, they look forward to the music, dance and food the events offer, with many signing up well in advance.

Organisers are expecting a bigger turnout this Navaratri as newer formats and larger gatherings enter the scene.

Tradition changes with people

For six generations, the Gujarati community in Thiruvananthapuram has kept its Navaratri celebrations going in the city.

Every year, the community books an auditorium for all nine days of the festival. Beginning at 8.30pm, members observe the fasts and rituals, offer prayers and gather for dandiya in traditional Gujarati attire.

Though the community has become smaller over the years, the annual celebrations have continued.

This year, the festivities are being held at the Attukal Auditorium. The programme is open to people outside the community as well.