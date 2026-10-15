Lekshmi’s ‘cute Kuttu’ trumpets as School Sports Meet mascot

For Lekshmi Nandana R S, a Class 8 student of KNNM HSS & VHSS in Kollam, a pastime during the last summer vacation paved the way for one of the biggest achievements of her life.

Inspired by watching her father create digital art, Lekshmi learnt the basics of digital painting using Photoshop. When a message about a statewide mascot-designing competition appeared on her school WhatsApp group, she decided to put her newly acquired skills to the test.

On Monday, her creation was unveiled by General Education Minister N Samsudheen as the official mascot of the 68th State School Sports Meet — ‘Kuttu’, a baby elephant running with the ceremonial torch.

The event was held at the Legislative Assembly media room in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of MLAs from the host district, Kozhikode, and sports department officials.

Lekshmi will also receive a token of appreciation from the general education department during the meet, scheduled to be held from October 25 to 31.

“I never thought I was good at painting. So I rarely took part in drawing competitions. But when I saw the message about the mascot-designing competition, I thought of giving it a try. I am delighted now,” Lekshmi says.