Vinobaniketan Ashram in Thiruvananthapuram prepares for a new lease of life

Thiruvananthapuram has museums that draw visitors by the thousands, and then there are those that few know exist. This is one of them.

Tucked away near Vithura, Vinobaniketan Ashram houses a collection of Mahatma Gandhi’s personal belongings, Vinoba Bhave’s writings, rare books and manuscripts.

Now, the ashram, which has spent decades preserving these fragments of history, is looking towards a revival of its own.

A proposed `100-crore master plan envisages a sweeping transformation of the 13-acre campus, with plans to renovate and digitise the museum, develop a memorial for its founder, Parivrajika A K Rajamma, and expand its role in education and skill development.

The proposed master plan, however, looks beyond the museum to the future of the entire campus.

“The museum building is not in a condition to accommodate many people at once. The other buildings on the campus are also in a similar state. So, the plan is to bring about a comprehensive transformation of the space, not just the museum,” says V Balaveerahari, director of the museum.

Prepared by students of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, the plan proposes a redevelopment that takes the campus’ natural surroundings into account.

Alongside the museum’s renovation and digitisation, it includes turning the tomb of Rajamma into a memorial called Shantighat. Facilities for vocational training and accommodation for trainees and visitors are also envisaged.