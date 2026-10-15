Vinobaniketan Ashram in Thiruvananthapuram prepares for a new lease of life

Thiruvananthapuram has museums that draw visitors by the thousands, and then there are those that few know exist. This is one of them.
Tucked away near Vithura, Vinobaniketan Ashram houses a collection of Mahatma Gandhi’s personal belongings, Vinoba Bhave’s writings, rare books and manuscripts.
Now, the ashram, which has spent decades preserving these fragments of history, is looking towards a revival of its own.
A proposed `100-crore master plan envisages a sweeping transformation of the 13-acre campus, with plans to renovate and digitise the museum, develop a memorial for its founder, Parivrajika A K Rajamma, and expand its role in education and skill development.
The proposed master plan, however, looks beyond the museum to the future of the entire campus.
“The museum building is not in a condition to accommodate many people at once. The other buildings on the campus are also in a similar state. So, the plan is to bring about a comprehensive transformation of the space, not just the museum,” says V Balaveerahari, director of the museum.
Prepared by students of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, the plan proposes a redevelopment that takes the campus’ natural surroundings into account.
Alongside the museum’s renovation and digitisation, it includes turning the tomb of Rajamma into a memorial called Shantighat. Facilities for vocational training and accommodation for trainees and visitors are also envisaged.
Rajamma’s vision remains central to the ashram’s proposed revival. A close disciple of Vinoba Bhave, she founded Vinobaniketan Ashram at Malayadi in 1954, drawing on the ideals of the Bhoodan Movement, which sought to redistribute land to the landless through voluntary donations.
She travelled alongside Bhave during the movement and translated his speeches during his visits to Keralam. Her commitment extended beyond the movement, with the ashram becoming a base for initiatives in tribal development and education.
“Rajamma had several plans for the institution, particularly in the area of tribal development. After her death in 2023, activities came to a halt. The newly formed committee will take her vision forward,” says Dr B S Balachandran, national chairman of the Bharat Sevak Samaj and head of the Vinobaniketan advisory committee.
That legacy is preserved in a collection that brings together the personal histories of two figures central to India’s non-violent social movements.
Gandhi’s clothes, camera, sandals and diary are among the exhibits, along with small spinning wheels used during his travels and musical instruments associated with prayer.
The museum also houses Gandhi’s ashes, which Rajamma received from Sushila Nayar, his close associate and a former Union minister.
The collection associated with Bhave includes vessels and clothes used during his travels, his spectacles, a copy of the ‘Vishnu Sahasranama’ that he read and his writings on the Bhagavad Gita.
The museum’s holdings extend beyond these personal belongings. More than 20,000 books in different languages, century-old palm-leaf manuscripts, newspapers and periodicals form part of its collection.
The building, which began as a village school in 1967 was converted into a museum in 1992. In 2005, the ashram came into national limelight when then prime minister Manmohan Singh visited the place.
Digitisation is among the key proposals for the museum’s revival, says Balaveerahari.
“When a museum grows old, digitisation can give it a new lease of life. It helps preserve its legacy, while making its collections and stories relevant and accessible to a new generation. This museum holds many significant objects and deserves to be better known,” he says.
The proposed development also places education at the core of the ashram’s future. The existing UPS Vinoba Nikethan, established in 1962, is proposed to be expanded into a high school modelled on Shantiniketan.
The vocational training facilities would provide another avenue for learning, while a tribal skill university is envisaged as a longer-term initiative.
“The proposal for the tribal skill university has been submitted to the government and is awaiting further consideration. The initiative would require at least 15 acres, making it a long-term component of the ashram’s development plans,” says a committee member.
The committee expects the renovation work to begin by the end of the year, with the reopening of the museum among its priorities. The timeline for completion, however, will depend on the progress of the project.
The next challenge will be to raise funds. Some sponsors have come forward. Union government’s assistance too is being expected,” says a committee member.
More details of the redevelopment plan are expected at the committee’s annual general body meeting on October 30.
“The ashram’s legacy needs to be brought to the fore. It is the first ashram in South India associated with Vinoba Bhave,” says Balachandran.
“We want people to visit the museum and memorial, learn about the Bhoodan Movement and stay on the campus while attending training programmes. Since the ashram lies on the route to Ponmudi, we hope to make it an exploration destination in its own right.”