Meet up over magic, mentalism and mesmer

The trick is only half the fun. The other half is figuring out how it works, dreaming up something of your own and finding the nerve to perform it in front of a roomful of people.

In Thiruvananthapuram, magician Arun Babu, in collaboration with The Artist Cafe, is building a community around just that — a space where magicians and mentalists can try out ideas, newcomers can get over their stage fright, and the audience can do more than simply go: “How did he do that?”

The meet-ups at The Artist Cafe are designed to get everyone involved. “We want magicians and mentalists to have a space to perform, but we also want newcomers to overcome their stage fear,” says Arun.

“The audience should be able to participate, too. Everyone gets activities to do, whether they are performers or people who have come to watch.”

Alongside performances, the community makes room for discussions, idea-sharing and mini-lectures, giving practitioners and audience a chance to talk about their work and learn from one another. Interactive exercises encourage participants to get creative themselves rather than simply watch practitioners perform on stage.

“The activities are designed to help everyone think creatively, not just magicians and mentalists,” says Arun.