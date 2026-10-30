Butterfly to bacterium, T’Puram gets its own ‘icons’

If someone asks you to name Thiruvananthapuram’s official butterfly, would you know the answer? It is the Travancore evening brown. The district also has an official wild animal, the Travancore flying squirrel, and a flower, Drury’s slipper orchid. There is even a place on the list for a microorganism.

These are among the 12 species Thiruvananthapuram has selected as its official representatives of biodiversity. The declaration is part of a five-year conservation plan to protect the district’s natural resources, including the habitats that sustain its wildlife, traditional agricultural varieties, and lesser-known plant species.

“This is only the beginning of the efforts to make Thiruvananthapuram district a biodiversity-rich district. Several long-term projects have been envisioned at the district level,” says Akshaya Anil, district coordinator for Thiruvananthapuram under the Kerala State Biodiversity Board.

“The process took almost six months. The district panchayat’s Biodiversity Management Committee led it, with an expert panel evaluating the proposed species. We also sought public opinion, consolidated the suggestions and sent the list to the Kerala State Biodiversity Board for approval. The final selection was announced at the district’s first biodiversity conclave,” says Akshaya Anil, district coordinator for Thiruvananthapuram under the Kerala State Biodiversity Board.

The list names ‘Njaval’ as the fruit, and Sahyadria denisonii as the fish. White-bellied treepie is the bird, Abraham jamun the tree, ‘Vellayani vazhuthana’ the agricultural crop, ‘arogyapacha’ the medicinal plant, ‘malambuli’ the heritage tree, Wallich’s wild yam the wild tuber, and Beneficial probiotic bacterium the microorganism.

“The list includes rare and endangered species of flora and fauna. ‘Malambuli’, for instance, is found only in Thiruvananthapuram, while the Abraham jamun tree is known as the last surviving specimen of its kind in the city. Many people may not be aware of this. Through the declaration, we hope to raise awareness about these species, improve public understanding of their significance, encourage student engagement in schools, promote further research and, most importantly, strengthen conservation efforts,” says Akshaya.