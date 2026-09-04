City’s street vendors seek space amid crackdown on stalls

The city’s street-food culture has, for long, run into a difficult question: where can vendors sell without taking over the space meant for pedestrians and vehicles?

For years, the tussle between street vendors and the corporation has played out on the city’s roads and footpaths.

Now, with roadside food stalls and food trucks multiplying, complaints over blocked footpaths, parking, waste and traffic are growing too.

The corporation’s recent action against unauthorised stalls along the Kuravankonam-Kowdiar stretch, in the Paruthippara area near MG College and in Palayam has brought the question back into focus: if these vendors are pushed off the streets, where do they go?

The answer is not straightforward. For many who cannot afford a conventional commercial space, a cart or ‘thattukada’ is the first rung on the ladder to running a business.

“For a shop, you need a minimum investment of around `10 lakh, while the advance itself can be `3-5 lakh. That is why we started small and are trying to build something of our own,” says Sojan R, whose cart in Kuravankonam was shut down in August.

Sojan quickly adds that vendors are not against regulation. What has frustrated them is being asked to vacate spaces without being given an alternative.

“Most of us used to park on the road like any other vehicle and do business without causing any disruption. We were paying the full-day parking fee. But one day they came and said we could not do it there,” he says.

“We all agree that a licence is necessary. But when we applied, they said around 3,000 applications were already pending. They are not giving us an alternative either.”

The issue, then, is not simply about clearing footpaths and roads. It is also about finding legitimate spaces for people who depend on vending for a livelihood.

Moreover, there is a sizeable clientele for thattukadas, which offer quick, pocket-friendly meals and snacks. They have their own following.