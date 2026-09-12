Greenfield gears up for ODI, with fan concerns still in focus

Will we at least get drinking water this time?”

“Please, either provide water at a reasonable price or let people carry their own food and water. If neither is possible, why host the match at all? It will only make people lose their love for cricket.”

Such questions and comments have been surfacing on social media as Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom prepares to host the first India-West Indies ODI on September 27.

The anxiety and cynicism stems from the previous international match at the venue in January, when spectators complained about the unavailability and pricing of drinking water.

This time, while fans are eagerly looking forward to watching stars such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in action, they also want assurances that the experience off the field will be smoother.

Will there be enough drinking water? Will food be reasonably priced? Are the washrooms clean? What about parking and entry into the stadium?

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) says it has taken note of the concerns and will enhance arrangements, with drinking water receiving particular attention.

KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar says seven large drinking water kiosks, along with dozens of cans, will be placed inside the stadium.

The issue assumes greater importance because spectators are not allowed to bring food from outside, while tickets become invalid once they leave the stadium. Those spending several hours watching a match therefore have little choice but to depend on the facilities available inside.

“We have made arrangements to ensure that there is sufficient clean and free drinking water for the spectators,” says Vinod, adding that the facilities will be adequate even if the stadium reaches full capacity.