Greenfield gears up for ODI, with fan concerns still in focus

Will we at least get drinking water this time?”
“Please, either provide water at a reasonable price or let people carry their own food and water. If neither is possible, why host the match at all? It will only make people lose their love for cricket.”
Such questions and comments have been surfacing on social media as Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom prepares to host the first India-West Indies ODI on September 27.
The anxiety and cynicism stems from the previous international match at the venue in January, when spectators complained about the unavailability and pricing of drinking water.
This time, while fans are eagerly looking forward to watching stars such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in action, they also want assurances that the experience off the field will be smoother.
Will there be enough drinking water? Will food be reasonably priced? Are the washrooms clean? What about parking and entry into the stadium?
The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) says it has taken note of the concerns and will enhance arrangements, with drinking water receiving particular attention.
KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar says seven large drinking water kiosks, along with dozens of cans, will be placed inside the stadium.
The issue assumes greater importance because spectators are not allowed to bring food from outside, while tickets become invalid once they leave the stadium. Those spending several hours watching a match therefore have little choice but to depend on the facilities available inside.
“We have made arrangements to ensure that there is sufficient clean and free drinking water for the spectators,” says Vinod, adding that the facilities will be adequate even if the stadium reaches full capacity.
The KCA has also asked the agency operating food and beverage stalls to strictly follow the prices fixed under the BCCI-approved contract.
“Drinking water is capped at `10 for 200 ml, while energy drinks or juice in 250-ml servings can cost up to `50. The vendors have been instructed to display the rates prominently and maintain adequate stocks based on the expected turnout,” he says.
Vinod adds that the association has been stringent about ensuring that the prescribed rates are followed.
“Since 2017, countless international matches have been played on this turf and all have ended well. Then one incident sparked the controversy, starting to blacken the credibility of the KCA and Greenfield stadium,” he says.
Yet, for many spectators, the concerns go beyond the price of a bottle of water.
Vinod says washrooms will be cleaned at regular intervals during the match, while waste generated by spectators and staff will be collected and disposed of in accordance with corporation regulations.
The venue will also follow the green protocol, including restrictions on single-use plastic and measures for proper waste disposal.
Getting to the stadium — and getting inside it — is another concern. Parking around Greenfield has long been limited, often forcing spectators to leave their vehicles far from the venue and walk to the gates.
“Parking around Greenfield is limited, with spectators sometimes having to leave their vehicles well outside the stadium and walk to the gates. I was asked to park around 1-2 km away from the stadium,” says cricket enthusiast Ananthu A.
Officials say QR-based entry, which was successfully used during previous international matches, will again be used to improve crowd movement. Parking has been arranged at the nearby Al-Saj Convention Centre, LNCPE University College ground and the Karyavattom campus, with shuttle services operating to and from the stadium.
Additional parking spaces have also been identified by the police along connecting roads to ease congestion. Police intervention, officials say, is expected to help manage traffic and delays on the narrow roads surrounding the stadium.
Behind these recurring logistical challenges lies another issue — the stadium’s long-standing lease arrangement.
Financed and constructed through a project execution partnership involving IL&FS Financial Services Ltd, the ground and stadium have been leased to the KCA since 2017. According to officials, the arrangement has limited the scope for major renovation and civil construction.
“A cricket stadium is a white elephant which feeds on the profit, leaving very little for its development. Especially when a certain standard has to be maintained with imported machinery and electricals, our funds dry up, leaving us with very little to do basic maintenance work,” Vinod says.
Despite these limitations, Greenfield remains Kerala’s only international cricket venue and has hosted matches featuring both India’s men’s and women’s teams.
For those who have played at the venue, the ground itself remains one of its biggest strengths.
Vijeesh Babu, a leather-ball league player who has played at Greenfield for several years, says, “I have been playing on the pitch for quite a long time, and its bowling-oriented nature makes the pitch suited for white-ball games.”
Meanwhile, preparations for the September 27 ODI are continuing. According to reports, the BCCI pitch curator is reviewing the stadium, including the stands and facilities, and assessing the availability of seats.
Meetings are being held with the stadium management before the final ticket rates are fixed.
Officials say the process is taking time as only a week has passed since the conclusion of the Kerala Cricket League matches at the venue.
Looking beyond Greenfield, the KCA is also working towards expanding Keralam’s cricket infrastructure.
“Using Greenfield as a benchmark, new cricket grounds are at different stages of development across Kerala, with at least one planned in each district, following uniform BCCI regulations for hosting international matches,” says Vinod.
“Several BCCI-accredited First-Class and domestic cricket grounds are already present across the state, including the Wayanad Cricket Ground and St Xavier’s College ground in Thumba. We can expect more matches to be held at these venues in the coming years. We hope cricket lovers will continue to support the game and come forward to support this match as well.”
For now, however, the immediate test for Greenfield will not be limited to what happens on the pitch. As thousands of cricket fans prepare to descend on Karyavattom, the stadium will also have to prove that the experience in the stands — from drinking water and food to parking, washrooms and crowd management — is worthy of the game they have come to watch.
This story was reported by Hemanth S Ramesh for TNIE-Kerala with inputs from Parvana K B