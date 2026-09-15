Thiruvananthapuram temple expands community aid initiatives

During Ganesh Chathurthi, the Sree Ganapathy Temple on the Ambalamukku-Oolampara Road in Thiruvananthapuram sees long queues as devotees turn up for its three-day celebrations.

This year was no different. Annadhanam is served throughout the festival, with breakfast and lunch for devotees, followed by evening prasadam comprising 12 items.

For many in Oolampara, the small shrine is where they turn when a wish needs a prayer. But over the years, the temple has come to mean something more to the neighbourhood, extending a helping hand to people who need a little support.

For the past one-and-a-half years, the temple trust has been providing `1,000 pension every month to 10 to 15 financially struggling people living around the temple.

The assistance is handed out by the temple priest after the deeparadhana on the fifth of every month. During Onam, the beneficiaries also receive grocery kits.

The trust has also been supporting students in the neighbourhood. For the past four years, around 60 students have received study materials and books. Two cancer patients have also been given financial assistance of `10,000 each.