Vazhvanthol: A forest trail worth the climb

The serene silence is not quite silent. It lilts with the shrill rasp of cicadas, the sudden rush of wind through the canopy, and the occasional birdsong echoing through the woods.

Streams of sunlight slip through the foliage, shifting with every gust. A little beyond the large arch marking the way to Vazhvanthol waterfalls, a brook appears on the right.

It meanders its way over rocks and roots, running alongside the trail as the path begins to climb. Its gurgle grows clearer with every step, drawing us deeper into the forest.

Vazhvanthol lies within the Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary, about 46km from Thiruvananthapuram, on the route to Bonacaud.

Once known mostly through trekkers’ word of mouth, the waterfalls are now drawing more visitors, thanks in part to KSRTC’s budget tourism trips and the Priyadarshini service.

At the Kaanithadam forest checkpost, entry passes cost `1,000 for a group of up to five people. A little farther in is a parking area, where a guide joins visitors for the trek, pointing out the forest’s less obvious details and the stories held within it.

“Usually, we take one group a day. Even if we take two groups, our daily wage remains the same — `600,” says Anjali, our guide.

For years, visitors were mostly trekkers and groups of tech professionals. People from Tamil Nadu also began arriving after seeing the falls online, often adding Vazhvanthol to a Thiruvananthapuram sightseeing itinerary.