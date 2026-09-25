Exploring what binds humans and animals through art

What happens when we stop looking at humans and animals as two separate worlds?

It is a question that finds different answers in ‘Humanimal’, an exhibition now on at Bhavageetham Prayaana Art Hub near Kowdiar. The annual exhibition brings together artists working across different mediums, from charcoal and acrylic to stitchwork and digital art.

Curated by Sreekrishnan K P and organised by Triva in collaboration with multiple artists, the exhibition brings together artists including J. Steffy Mol John, Firoz Nediyath, Ithiri Kunjian, and Midhun Mohan, alongside veterans Bhagyanath C, Babu Xavier, and Johns Mathew.

The artworks are based on the theme of the exhibition—non-hierarchical, horizontal, multiple— which explores the human-animal relationship in different ways, while questioning the place humans have given themselves above other forms of life.

The works do not place humans and animals on opposite sides. Instead, they look for the similarities, instincts and vulnerabilities that exist between them.

“The art here has an abstract nature. That in itself was not the goal, but a byproduct of artists stretching the conventional boundaries,” says curator Robert Lopez.

The works vary in style and medium. Some use charcoal on translucent paper, while others use acrylic, stitching, collage and digital techniques.

For artist J Steffy Mol John, art becomes a way of expressing things that may be difficult to say aloud.

“I use art as a medium to open up about my feelings. When one cannot say things to another person, art gives those feelings a safe place to come out. The works I have brought to ‘Humanimal’ come from that space,” she says.