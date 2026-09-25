Exploring what binds humans and animals through art

What happens when we stop looking at humans and animals as two separate worlds?
It is a question that finds different answers in ‘Humanimal’, an exhibition now on at Bhavageetham Prayaana Art Hub near Kowdiar. The annual exhibition brings together artists working across different mediums, from charcoal and acrylic to stitchwork and digital art.
Curated by Sreekrishnan K P and organised by Triva in collaboration with multiple artists, the exhibition brings together artists including J. Steffy Mol John, Firoz Nediyath, Ithiri Kunjian, and Midhun Mohan, alongside veterans Bhagyanath C, Babu Xavier, and Johns Mathew.
The artworks are based on the theme of the exhibition—non-hierarchical, horizontal, multiple— which explores the human-animal relationship in different ways, while questioning the place humans have given themselves above other forms of life.
The works do not place humans and animals on opposite sides. Instead, they look for the similarities, instincts and vulnerabilities that exist between them.
“The art here has an abstract nature. That in itself was not the goal, but a byproduct of artists stretching the conventional boundaries,” says curator Robert Lopez.
The works vary in style and medium. Some use charcoal on translucent paper, while others use acrylic, stitching, collage and digital techniques.
For artist J Steffy Mol John, art becomes a way of expressing things that may be difficult to say aloud.
“I use art as a medium to open up about my feelings. When one cannot say things to another person, art gives those feelings a safe place to come out. The works I have brought to ‘Humanimal’ come from that space,” she says.
For Firoz Nediyath, that connection extends to the way humans view their own bodies and sexuality. His works draw on nature and the instinct to break free from the cocoon we create around ourselves.
“If nature does not hide itself, why should humans feel the need to hide?” he asks.
His approach is one of several different visual languages that come together in ‘Humanimal’.
Among the works are those of late artist Midhun Mohan, whose practice moved from blotting techniques on paper to digital painting. What stands out is his willingness to put difficult subjects into his work, including his own flaws, sin and the darker side of society.
Rather than smoothing over these uncomfortable subjects, Midhun gave them space on the canvas. His works invite the viewer to pause and look at what is often easier to ignore. In the context of ‘Humanimal’, this brings the conversation closer to the parts of human nature that do not fit neatly into the image we have of ourselves.
Like Midhun, each artist brings a different thought and perspective to the core idea, making the exhibition a collection of varied interpretations.
The newly opened Bhavageetham Prayaana Art Hub near Kowdiar, around 2 km from the heart of the city, also gives art lovers a chance to explore and purchase works from the exhibition. ‘Humanimal’ will be on until September 30.
This story was reported by Hemanth S Ramesh for TNIE - Kerala.