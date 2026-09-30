Soorya Festival to begin on October 1

One hundred and eleven days is a long duration for any festival. For Soorya, it is another year on a calendar that has been running for nearly half a century.

The 49th edition begins on October 1 at 6.45pm at Ganesham -Soorya Nataka Kalari in Thycaud. The festival will see more than 2,000 artistes in programmes ranging from Carnatic music and dance to theatre, cinema, painting and poetry.

Soorya Krishnamurthy, who started the festival in 1977, remained at its helm and guided it until his death. This year, for the first time, the festival has to find its way forward without its founder.

“Everything was planned well in advance. He personally called the artists, discussed the programmes with them and made all the arrangements. He had even planned next year’s festival, which will mark the golden jubilee, and made provisions for the finances,” says G Gopalakrishnan, president of the Soorya Festival.

The festival is now being managed by a committee of around 15 members, with Krishnamurthy’s son, Laxman Moorthi, as secretary. The Soorya Kiran volunteer group also assists with hosting the programmes and other festival work.

“Whatever we are doing now is based on the arrangements he had already made. He had planned the festival with great foresight,” Gopalakrishnan says.

Playback singer and Carnatic vocalist K S Harishankar will open the festival on October 1. The Dance and Music Festival will continue until October 10, featuring artistes including Parshwanath Upadhyaya and troupe, Meenakshi Srinivasan, Priyadarshini Govind, Hareesh Ramakrishnan, Pallavi Krishnan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Asha Sharath, Navya Nair and Janaki Rangarajan. Actor and dancer Shobana, who was scheduled to perform on October 1, will perform on another day due to health issues.