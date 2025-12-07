First time in Goa's history: CM Pramod Sawant speaks up on the Goa nightclub tragedy

At least 23 people have died in a massive fire at a Goa nightclub on December 6. The incident took place at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in north Goa's Arpora.

The tragedy was caused by a cylinder blast, because of which most of the victims in the incident were the kitchen staff. Three among them were women while at least four tourists lost their lives in the accident. According to an eye witness, there were at least 100 people on the dance floor when the fire broke out.

"Those who are responsible will not be spared," said CM Pramod Sawant while stating that the night club had not complied with fire safety norms. He added that while three people succumbed to burn injuries, the rest died due to suffocation. President Draupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the tragic incident on their X handles.