Bankipur Verdict: Not BJP's Defeat, It's Prashant Kishor's Personal David-vs-Goliath Moment | TNIE

In this episode of Bottomline with Prabhu Chawla, we examine whether Prashant Kishor’s Bankipur bypoll victory represents a major setback for the BJP—or a personal and professional triumph. Kishor secured 49.23% of the votes polled in an election with just 34.30% turnout—the lowest in Bankipur in 15 years.

The analysis explores BJP cadre disengagement, candidate selection, local political equations and what the result means for Samrat Choudhary, Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar politics. Is this the beginning of a larger political shift—or simply Prashant Kishor’s personal victory?