Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Comebacks, Caste Equations & Power Centres

Karnataka’s latest cabinet expansion has brought political representation, caste equations and regional power centres back into focus. The return of BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan marks a major political comeback after his earlier removal from the ministry over allegations of working against a Congress candidate. Meanwhile, SS Mallikarjun’s induction highlights the continuing influence of the Shamanur family and its strong political network in Davanagere. But the cabinet expansion has also triggered questions over representation.

The current cabinet has no woman minister and no Brahmin representation, even as the Congress continues to emphasise social justice and women-focused welfare initiatives such as Gruha Lakshmi. Why was Mankal Vaidya’s name reportedly dropped? Why did Zameer return despite the disciplinary controversy? And what does Mallikarjun’s induction reveal about regional influence within the Congress? This video examines the political calculations behind Karnataka’s cabinet expansion—and the debate over who returned, who entered and who was left out.