“Resign, It’ll Be Accepted in Minutes”: DK’s Tough Message to Congress Rebels

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has issued a stern warning to Congress MLAs unhappy over the recent cabinet expansion, saying any resignation will be accepted within minutes. His remarks come amid growing protests from leaders denied ministerial berths.

The latest cabinet induction has sparked resentment among several senior legislators, with some citing regional imbalance, factional politics and lack of political recognition. Indi MLA Yashwantharayagouda Patil's resignation has intensified the internal crisis.

Will Shivakumar's tough stance restore discipline or deepen the Congress rift? Watch this report for the latest developments, political reactions and what the rebellion could mean for the Karnataka government.