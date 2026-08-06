Opposition boos minister Rijiju citing House rules, Chair adjourns Rajya Sabha as LOP Kharge speaks

As Rajya Sabha reassembled at 12 noon after an adjournament following opposition protests, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan took up the Question Hour on August 6. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju cited House rules drawing booes by the Opposition members, who sought the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House. They demanded Shah attend Parliament session to discuss police action against demonstrators in the national capital who had protested against the alleged NEET paper leak and Ram temple funds row.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju of overlooking Rule 238A while citing parliamentary rules, asserting that MPs have the right to decide what they raise in the House. He also accused the government of insulting Congress leader Pawan Khera by naming him during proceedings.

The Chair repeatedly asked the protesting members not to shout and that they would be given a chance to put forth their views. Radhakrishnan then called the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak. However, members of the Treasury benches objected to it, and the Chair immediately adjourned the House. He also asked Rijiju to "echo the sentiments" of the Opposition to the Home Minister earlier.