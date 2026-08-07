Jharkhand protester on hunger strike gets hospitalised, government-students panel meet over JPSC row

The Jharkhand government and a delegation of protesters agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations are set to hold talks on August 7 in an effort to resolve the ongoing impasse. A Jharkhand protester Rahul Kranti who was on hunger strike against state recruitment exam irregularities was hospitalised at Ranchi district hospital.

The protest, led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, entered its 14th day on Friday, with six protesters continuing their indefinite hunger strike. The protesters have been demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.