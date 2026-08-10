Elite Bengaluru Pub Shut After Rotten Meat, Fungus Found | Food Safety Crackdown

Bengaluru has witnessed a major food safety crackdown, with five hotels raided and an elite pub shut down after officials found rotten and fungus-infested meat, expired dairy products and other food items deemed unfit for consumption. The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department deployed 30 teams across Bengaluru Urban district and BBMP zones as part of a special enforcement drive.
At Skyee Lounge in UB City, officials found an unhygienically maintained kitchen and ordered the establishment to shut. Rotten chicken and beef, expired milk and curd, and other food items were found on the premises. Officials also inspected Hotel Sky, Royal Chain Hotel, Madras Kitchen, Tescon Hotel and Senchez Hotel, while food storage and distribution facilities supplying major hotels and caterers were also checked.
In total, 132 kg of food articles were seized or disposed of, apart from 15 litres of used cooking oil. Eighteen food samples have been sent for laboratory analysis. Authorities have issued notices to the concerned food business operators, with legal action likely under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, depending on the findings.