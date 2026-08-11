From Food to Cosmetics: Why Does India Wake Up Only After Adulteration?

From food to medicines to cosmetics, adulteration and unsafe products have become a recurring concern in India. But the bigger question is: why does the system wake up only after the damage is done? Bengaluru’s latest crackdown has now moved beyond hotels, pubs and restaurants to cosmetics, with officials collecting 22 samples of products including lipstick, sunscreen, soap, shampoo and talcum powder for laboratory testing. The wider food safety crackdown has also uncovered serious violations. Between August 7 and 9, FSDAD teams inspected 60 three-star and five-star hotels, seizing 1,049 kg of unsafe or non-compliant food articles and collecting 77 samples for testing.