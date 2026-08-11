Nine out of 11 Bills passed in Lok Sabha without debate amid opposition protests

The Lok Sabha passed two more Bills without discussion without debate amid opposition protests on August 11. The Opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards in the Well demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House. They have been demanding answers from Shah on the police crackdown on Jantar Mantar protesters during the Chalo Sansad march, and the Ram temple funds theft row.

The opposition leaders also demanded PM Modi to come to Parliament during the Monsoon Session. Kharge slammed both the duo for making a mockery of the parliamentary duties. He alleged Modi and Shah are scared because they are aware of their mistakes. Only two out of 11 Bills were passed after a discussion amid opposition protests. Lok Sabha had seen multiple adjournments, and at times, in a matter of minutes. Speaker Om Birla appealed to the government and the opposition to resolve the Parliament deadlock.